There's no better time to walk around downtown Lancaster than a First Friday in the summer. With multiple 100-degree days hopefully being left back in July, we wrangled together more than two dozen options for the first Friday in August, from the expansive list of musicians at Tellus3City Fest to candy samplings at Sweetish Candy. Check out the list below.

551 West

-Music from Canyon, 9 p.m.

Altana

-AP3 on the rooftop, 6 p.m.

Annie Bailey's Irish Public House

-Music by Jake Matthew Rivers, 5 p.m.

Building Character

-Matcha beverage sampling, 5:30 p.m.

The Candy Factory

-Community Festival ft. live music and food trucks, 6 p.m.

Chameleon Club

-Copper Chief, 7 p.m. ($10)

Columbia Kettle Works 2nd Gear

-Two Pints Shy, 6 p.m.

Farbo Co.

-"Magic: The Gathering" open play, 1 p.m.

Grape Leaf Cafe

-Food Fest, 4 p.m.

The Kaleidoscope

Kris Margiotta Band w/ Eye Wish Eye, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Cupcake

-Coffee & Cupcake Decorating Workshop, 6 p.m. ($35)

Lancaster Improv Players

-"Minimum Rage & First Base," 8 p.m. ($5)

Lancaster Marionette Theater

-"The Wizard of Oz," 11 a.m. ($15)

Levengood's of Lancaster

-Levengood's 2nd Anniversary Weekend, noon (runs until Sunday, Aug. 4)

Limerick Neighborhood Delicatessen

-"Hello, Neighbor" podcast taping, 9 a.m.

LSJ Studios

-"Patience, Tolerance & Gratitude," an exhibition by Dave Reinhart, 6 p.m.

Marion Court

-3rd Power Family Soul, 5 p.m.

Mulberry Art Studios

-"A Tribute to the Music of Woodstock," 8:30 p.m. ($10)

Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen

-"Still Sparkling - a 75th Anniversary Celebration Exhibition," noon

The Pressroom

-Pig Roast in the Park, 5 p.m.

Space

-DJ Kiltboy, 6 p.m.

Spring House Brewing Co.

-"FURst Friday" dog event, 5 p.m.

Square Halo Gallery

-"Wheat and Tares" exhibition by Kathe Umlauf, 6 p.m.

Stoner Grille

-The Cavern Club (Beatles tribute), 7:30 p.m. ($5)

Sweetish Candy and Goods

-Candy samples and drinks, 5 p.m.

Tellus360

-Tellus3City Fest 2019, 4:30 p.m. (runs until Sunday, Aug. 4) ($10 for Friday; $15 for the weekend)

Visit Lancaster City

-"Guglielmo Botter, an Italian Artist in Lancaster" exhibit, 5 p.m.

Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse

-First Friday Fright Night: Leviathan, 9 p.m. ($10)