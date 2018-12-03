Tired of waiting until Friday? Can't go out on Saturday? Or do you just want to see how much fun you can pack into one week? We've got you covered with these suggestions from around the city of Lancaster.

TODAY: Bjorn Jacobsen and Robin Chambers at McCleary's, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY: The King's Singers at the Trust Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY: Drink & Be Merry wine tasting at Pour, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY: Weedeater at the Chameleon Club, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY: Highfever: Dripping in Gold at the Village, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY: 2018 Santa Stumble downtown, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY: Jesse Barki album release show at Station One Center for the Arts, 6:30 p.m.