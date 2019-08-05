Tired of waiting until Friday? Can't go out on Saturday? Or do you just want to see how much fun you can pack into one week? We've got you covered with these suggestions from around the city of Lancaster.

TODAY: Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot at American Music Theatre, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY: Baby goat yoga at The Amish Farm and House, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY: Extra Life Charity Social at Lancaster VR Lounge, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY: Drivin' n Cryin' at the Chameleon Club, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY: Amanda & the Noise w/ Felipe Pupo at 551 West, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY: A Night for Beatles Fans ft. The Cavern Club at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY: Phil Vassar at Long's Park Ampitheater, 7:30 p.m.