Tired of waiting until Friday? Can't go out on Saturday? Or do you just want to see how much fun you can pack into one week? We've got you covered with these suggestions from around the city of Lancaster.

TODAY: Brewster w/ Serencia at Station One Center for the Arts, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY: New Belgium Brewing Day at The Fridge, 11 a.m.

WEDNESDAY: Cartoon-A-Palooza at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse, 8 p.m.

THURSDAY: The Faint at Chameleon Club 7 p.m.

FRIDAY: Tellus3City Fest 2019 at Tellus360, 4:30 p.m. (runs until Sunday, August 4.

SATURDAY: Drac Mosey Album Release Show at The Kaleidoscope, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY: Summer Music Series: Danny Kortchmar & Friends at Long's Park, 7:30 p.m.