Between shows, art gallery openings and burgeoning solo projects, the Vivien Leigh Documentary is still keeping active in the multimedia department.

This past Friday, the band released a video for the track "Oh Stephanie," from last year's debut record "Uprooted." The video, which was directed by director Easton Carter Angle, features a quick cameo from singer and VLD frontperson Hadassah Wilson before seguing into a solo showcase for dancer Linda Wolfe. Philadelphia music fans will recognize the video's location as the much-cherished Kung Fu Necktie.

Watch the video below and catch the VLD at its next show in the new year at Station One Center for the Arts on Saturday, Jan. 12. Wilson plays a solo show opening for Jesse Barki at his album release show this Sunday, Dec. 9, also at Station One.